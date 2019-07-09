Infinity Crush – “Misbehaving”

After a long string of demos and shorter releases, Caroline White put out her first proper Infinity Crush full-length, Warmth Equation, in 2016. Today, she’s announcing its follow-up, Virtual Heaven, which will be out next month. It’s her first album recorded in a real studio — Minneapolis’ Minnehaha Studios, with collaborator Jordan Bleau — and she wrote a lot of it after moving from Maryland to North Carolina to study poetry. Much of the music on it is informed by this experience, born of the alienation and loneliness that comes with being in a new place on your own.

The gnawing, interior songs that White writes are an appropriate vessel for these sorts of feelings, though the album’s lead single “Misbehaving” is more of a love story, though one that’s colored by impossible distances and falling in love to get away from it all. “Living in a daydream with you/ Hazy nights that make me want you,” White sings. “You know I’d drive out west to see you/ Sun in my eyes, going fast to meet you.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Misbehaving”

02 “Haze”

03 “Drive Thru”

04 “Car”

05 “Lunar Pull”

06 “Minnesota”

07 “Virtual Heaven”

08 “Pink Moon”

09 “Mirror”

10 “Green”

11 “Through The Ashes”

12 “Nothing”

13 “Prophet”

TOUR DATES (w/ Nicole Dollanganger):

08/14 San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe

08/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Hi Hat

08/16 San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside

08/19 Sacramento, CA @ Momo

08/20 Portland, OR @ Paris Theatre

08/21 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

08/22 Vancouver, BC @ KW Studios

08/25 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

08/26 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

08/27 Kansas City, MO @ Encore

08/28 Iowa City, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

08/29 St. Louis, MO @ FOAM

08/30 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

Virtual Heaven is out 8/9 via Joy Void Recordings. Pre-order it here.