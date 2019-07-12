Yuna – “Castaway” (Feat. Tyler, The Creator)

Malaysian singer Yunalis binti Mat Zara’ai, better known as Yuna, releases her new album Rouge today. It’s a noteworthy collection, with features from Little Simz, Kyle, G-Eazy, Masego, Miyavi, and Malay. And on opening track “Castaway” there’s a verse from Tyler, The Creator, fresh off his triumphant IGOR.

Like many of Rouge’s songs, “Castaway” is produced by the former Rhye member Robin Hannibal. It’s a sophisticated, string-laden jazz-pop excursion with breathy R&B vocals — mood music with real substance. It reminds me of the Avalanches. Tyler sticks to rapping this time around, dropping bars like, “If I were a pair of pants, I’d be looking for a belt, ’cause you always bring me down.” But really Yuna is the star of this track, as she should be.

Listen below, and stick around for the whole album if you wish.

Rouge is out now on Verve Forecast/UMG.