Oh Sees – “Heartworm” Video

In a few weeks, the never-tiring Oh Sees are releasing a new album, Face Stabber. So far, we’ve heard its 21-minute-long closing track “Henchlock” and the more traditionally-lengthed single “Poisoned Stones,” and today the California group are sharing another new song from it.

“Heartworm” is blistering and quick, and it comes with a video made up of stock footage that adds to the song’s frenzied, dystopian bent. “The world’s so fucked up/ We’ve got worms swimming in our guts,” John Dwyer screams on it. “But if we should all get fed up/ There’s one way to sew this whole thing up.”

Watch and listen below.

Face Stabber is out 8/16 via Castle Face.