In a couple of weeks, Chicago instrumental trio Russian Circles are set to release a new album, Blood Year. They’ve shared two songs from it already — “Arluck” and “Milano” — and today they’re unleashing another one, “Kohokia,” a simmering 7-minute epic that feels like a perfect confluence of their sound: glowering dread and tension mixed with soaring highs that approach transcendence. Listen to it below.

Blood Year is out 8/2 via Sargent House. Pre-order it here.