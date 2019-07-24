WHY? Share Fifth Movement From New Visual Album

Experimental pop group WHY? have been slowly releasing what they call “movements” of music. The movements are groups of songs, with the most recent being titled IV. The surgeon nervously goes on, he never claimed to be God.. The groups together will make up a visual album titled AOKOHIO. Today, the group has shared the fifth of those “movements” called V: I want to live with conviction, in silence and in diction.

The fifth movement comprises three songs: “My Original,” “Rock Candy,” and “Once Shy.” This section seems to quell the anxiety created by the fourth section. The touchstone of this trio seems to be “Rock Candy” and its lyrical content feels completely obstructive to its sonic flavor. It’s uplifting, twinkling and ear-wormy, yet contains the lyrics, “And you’re left alone on a plane/ Coming home from a place/ With a name and a date/ And one heavy heart hemorrhaging.”

Like the other “movements,” video is also directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, but stars Yoni Wolf, David Rubenstein, Grace Weirand. The bizarre quality of this visual component completely undoes the work of the music — contracting geometric faces, an elderly man desperately trying to get a video camera to work, and Wolf doing abstruse spoken-word are just a few of the abstractions.

Watch the visual component for V: I want to live with conviction, in silence and in diction. below.

AOKOHIO is out 8/9 via Joyful Noise Recordings. Pre-order it here.