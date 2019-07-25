Robbie Robertson – “I Hear You Paint Houses” (Feat. Van Morrison)

Robbie Robertson has announced a new solo album, Sinematic, that’s inspired by the Band member’s career as a film composer. Over the years, Robertson has kept up a steady collaboration with director Martin Scorsese, and the idea for Sinematic was laid while he was working on the score for Scorsese’s upcoming film, The Irishman, which will debut on Netflix later this year. Robertson also has a documentary about his life, Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, coming out soon that’s based on his 2016 memoir Testimony.

“I was working on music for The Irishman and working on the documentary, and these things were bleeding into each other,” Robertson said in a statement. “I could see a path. Ideas for songs about haunting and violent and beautiful things were swirling together like a movie. You follow that sound and it all starts to take shape right in front of your ears.”

Today, he’s sharing Sinematic first single, “I Hear You Paint Houses,” which features vocals from Van Morrison. It’s inspired by Charles Brandt’s book I Heard You Paint Houses, which The Irishmen is based on. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Hear You Paint Houses”

02 “Once Were Brothers”

03 “Dead End Kid”

04 “Hardwired”

05 “Walk In Beauty Way”

06 “Let Love Reign”

07 “Shanghai Blues”

08 “Wandering Souls”

09 “Street Serenade”

10 “The Shadow”

11 “Beautiful Madness”

12 “Praying For Rain”

13 “Remembrance”

Sinematic is out 9/20 via UMe.