The Fight – “Clenched Fist Of Human Greed” & “The Promised Land”

The Fight are a Long Island band, and they debuted with a 2017 EP called Nuke Long Island. That kind of tells you everything you need to know about them. The Fight make fast, nasty, heads-down blitzkrieg hardcore, and they pull in a bit of influence from brick-to-the-head UK street-punk. The music that they make is fast and brutal and fun, and they have now joined the family at Triple B Records, quite possibly the best hardcore label currently operating. They’ve just shared two new songs, “Clenched Fist Of Human Greed” and “The Promised Land,” and those two songs serve as a pretty good introduction to what they’re about. Both songs clock in around two minutes, both have righteously grunt-roared vocals, and both will pulverize your midsection and drop elbows on your face. Listen to them below.

<a href="http://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/promo-2019-4" target="_blank">Promo 2019 by The Fight</a>

The Fight’s two-song promo is out now on Triple B.