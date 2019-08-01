Elbow – “Dexter & Sinister” (Feat. Jesca Hoop)

Elbow released their last album, Little Fictions, back in 2017. Today, the Brit-rockers return with new track, “Dexter & Sinister,” featuring vocals from American folk singer-songwriter Jesca Hoop.

Over seven minutes of creeping, ominous grooves, the band grapples with the UK’s uncertain future, switching between narratives of defeat and redemption. The song takes its title from a term used in heraldry, denoting the two sides of an escutcheon (shield), the honored Dexter (right) and the ordinary Sinister (left).

Lyricist and singer Guy Garvey describes “Dexter & Sinister” as “a great, big, bewildered question dealing with my feelings on Brexit, the loss of family and friends and the general sense of disaffection you see all around at the moment.”

“We haven’t sat around and played like that in a long time,” Elbow’s keyboardist and producer Craig Potter says in a statement. “The looseness in the track definitely comes from us playing live in the room and, on the second part, we decided not to play to a click to really allow the tune to breathe.”

"Dexter & Sinister" is out digitally now. On 8/2, the single will be released as a limited edition one-sided 10″ with a lyric etching on the B-side.