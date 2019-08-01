Lana Del Rey Announces Norman Fucking Rockwell Tour

Yesterday, after months of anticipation and speculation and slow-drip singles releases, Lana Del Rey finally announced the details of her long-promised new album Norman Fucking Rockwell. Jack Antonoff produced most of the album, which is out at the end of the month, and it’s set to feature all four of the uniformly excellent songs that Del Rey has released in the past year: “Mariners Apartment Complex,” “Venice Bitch,” “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It,” and the cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time.” This is good news! And today, we get more good news: Del Rey will tour behind the album this fall.

But there’s a twist. Other than an opening date on Long Island, all of the dates of Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell tour — or at least the ones she’s announced already — are on the West Coast, the place that Del Rey routinely elevates to myth in her music. The rest of us, toiling away in less picturesque locales, will just have to wait. The tour includes a date at the Hollywood Bowl, which sounds like a straight-up cultural event.

In further Hollywood-related news, Coming Soon reports that Del Rey will join JJ Abrams to present the great director Guillermo Del Toro with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Next week, Del Rey and Abrams will be part of the festivities when the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce gives Del Toro his star. The ceremony goes down 8/6, this coming Tuesday, at 11:30AM Pacific time, outside the Line Store.

Check out Del Rey’s tour dates, and the new album trailer, below.

TOUR DATES:

9/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

10/02 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

10/03 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre