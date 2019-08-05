Fotocrime – “Head On” (The Jesus And Mary Chain Cover)

Former Coliseum frontman Ryan Patterson, aka R, launched his synth-y post-punk project Fotocrime with last year’s debut album Principle Of Pain. The Louisville trio is back today with a cover of song that already has yielded two iconic records.

That song is “Head On,” which originally appeared on the Jesus And Mary Chain’s 1989 album Automatic and quickly reappeared on Pixies’ pre-reunion swan song Trompe Le Monde in 1991. On Instagram, R shares some background on Fotocrime’s new iteration of the song:

The original was released 30 years ago and has been a windows-down anthem for me since then (along with immaculate version by the Pixies). Shelley, Nick, and I played this on tour last year and recorded it around that time. This past weekend was another heartbreaking time in America, hopefully this song brightens your day a bit.

Listen below, and stick around for the first two version of “Head On” if you feel like it.