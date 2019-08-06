Lisa Prank – “Rodeo”

Robin Edwards is chasing the unattainable: perfect love. The Seattle-based musician might just have to settle for writing a Perfect Love Song, which just so happens to be the name of her forthcoming sophomore album as Lisa Prank.

It’s the follow-up to 2016’s Adult Teen — our Album Of The Week back when it came out — and it doubles down on Edwards’ penchant for pop-punk hooks and puckered songwriting. Perfect Love Song was produced by Rose Melberg of Tiger Trap and the Softies, and Lisa Prank is continuing on in the vein of those twee legends.

The album’s lead single, “Rodeo,” is chiming and assured, and Lisa Prank’s one-woman show is solidified into a full band that helps hammer home the song’s catchy resignation. Edwards is singing about not falling for the same love mishaps twice, learning from past mistakes and trying to not make them again. “By now I know, this isn’t my first rodeo/ By now I know, nobody wants to take it slow,” she sings. “And you don’t wanna be in love/ Means you don’t wanna be in love with me.”

Listen and check out Lisa Prank’s extensive tour itinerary below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rodeo”

02 “Cross My Fingers”

03 “Next Girl”

04 “Ignore It”

05 “Get Mad”

06 “Need Too Much”

07 “Work Hard”

08 “IUD”

09 “Constellations”

10 “Brighton Blvd”

11 “Truth About You”

12 “Telescope”

13 “On Time”

TOUR DATES:

10/31 Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Basement

11/01 Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center

11/02 Bozeman, MT @ The Labor Temple

11/04 Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag

11/05 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

11/06 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

11/07 Detroit, MI @ Trumbullplex

11/08 Toronto, ON @ Rec Room

11/09 Boston, MA @ O’Briens

11/11 Richmond, VA @ Gallery5

11/12 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

11/13 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Vinyl Lounge

11/16 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

11/19 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

11/21 Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

11/22 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street OKC

11/23 Kansas City, MO @ miniBar

11/24 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

11/25 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

11/26 Boise, ID @ The Olympic

11/30 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

12/01 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

12/02 Arcata, CA @ Outer Space

12/03 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

12/05 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater Bar Stage

12/06 San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe

12/08 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

Perfect Love Song is out 10/4 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here on vinyl or here through Lost Sound Tapes on cassette.