Lisa Prank – “Rodeo”

Robin Edwards is chasing the unattainable: perfect love. The Seattle-based musician might just have to settle for writing a Perfect Love Song, which just so happens to be the name of her forthcoming sophomore album as Lisa Prank.
It’s the follow-up to 2016’s Adult Teen — our Album Of The Week back when it came out — and it doubles down on Edwards’ penchant for pop-punk hooks and puckered songwriting. Perfect Love Song was produced by Rose Melberg of Tiger Trap and the Softies, and Lisa Prank is continuing on in the vein of those twee legends.
The album’s lead single, “Rodeo,” is chiming and assured, and Lisa Prank’s one-woman show is solidified into a full band that helps hammer home the song’s catchy resignation. Edwards is singing about not falling for the same love mishaps twice, learning from past mistakes and trying to not make them again. “By now I know, this isn’t my first rodeo/ By now I know, nobody wants to take it slow,” she sings. “And you don’t wanna be in love/ Means you don’t wanna be in love with me.”
Listen and check out Lisa Prank’s extensive tour itinerary below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Rodeo”
02 “Cross My Fingers”
03 “Next Girl”
04 “Ignore It”
05 “Get Mad”
06 “Need Too Much”
07 “Work Hard”
08 “IUD”
09 “Constellations”
10 “Brighton Blvd”
11 “Truth About You”
12 “Telescope”
13 “On Time”
TOUR DATES:
10/31 Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Basement
11/01 Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center
11/02 Bozeman, MT @ The Labor Temple
11/04 Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag
11/05 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
11/06 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
11/07 Detroit, MI @ Trumbullplex
11/08 Toronto, ON @ Rec Room
11/09 Boston, MA @ O’Briens
11/11 Richmond, VA @ Gallery5
11/12 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
11/13 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Vinyl Lounge
11/16 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project
11/19 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
11/21 Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
11/22 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street OKC
11/23 Kansas City, MO @ miniBar
11/24 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
11/25 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
11/26 Boise, ID @ The Olympic
11/30 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
12/01 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
12/02 Arcata, CA @ Outer Space
12/03 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord
12/05 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater Bar Stage
12/06 San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe
12/08 Reno, NV @ Holland Project
Perfect Love Song is out 10/4 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here on vinyl or here through Lost Sound Tapes on cassette.