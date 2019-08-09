Cashmere Cat – “Emotions” Video (Feat. Margaret Qualley)

Cashmere Cat — aka Norwegian DJ/producer Magnus August Høiberg — has applied his unique touch to lots of different kinds of modern pop music. His cast of collaborators has included Kanye West, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, SOPHIE, Ty Dolla $ign, Halsey, Hudson Mohawke, Halsey, FKA twigs, Benny Blanco, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and many more. He exists at the intersection of pop, rap, R&B, EDM, and PC Music’s weirdo experimentalism — oh, and he started his career as a battle DJ. As my colleague Tom Breihan put it when reviewing Høiberg’s debut album 9, “It’s entirely possible that nobody represents the permeability of circa-now pop music better than Cashmere Cat.”

Today Cashmere Cat has announced his second album, Princess Catgirl, due out in September. In a press release, he explains that Princess Catgirl is a character he created to be a sort of public avatar for himself: “She’s very cute and powerful. I’ve always been shy—since the beginning of being an artist I would hide my face, not want to do interviews, hide behind other artists. I guess you could say I was scared. So I created Princess Catgirl to be the face of my music. She makes me feel safe.”

In the video for lead single “Emotions,” Princess Catgirl is portrayed by Margaret Qualley, the talented young actress you may know from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Fosse/Verdon, or The Leftovers. Or perhaps you saw her in Bat For Lashes’ Light Beings short film last year? In any case, now you can see her performing her own choreography in director Jake Schreier’s “Emotions” video, though you won’t recognize her face due to computer animation that renders her as a cartoon feline and makes the whole thing look like a video game.

Watch below.

Princess Catgirl is out 9/20 on Mad Love/Interscope.