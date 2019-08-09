The Lilac Time – “Return To Us”

Ever since 1986, the British folk-rocker Stephen Duffy has led the cult-favorite band the Lilac Time. The band has gone through a ton of lineup changes in that time, but they’ve kept cranking out records. And now there’s another one on the way. This fall, the Lilac Time will follow up 2015’s No Sad Songs with a new one called Return To Us. They’ve just shared first single “(I’m) A Believer,” a lovely countrified ramble with craggy lead vocals, sweet and lilting backing vocals, some impressionistic dashes of pedal steel, and absolutely nothing to do with the Monkees. Listen to it below.

Return To Us is out 11/9 on BMG.