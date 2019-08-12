Velvet Negroni – “KURT KOBAIN” Video

Velvet Negroni is Jeremy Nutzman, a Minneapolis-born musician whose retro pan-genre jams share more than a little DNA with hometown hero Prince Rogers Nelson, as filtered through the influence of fellow Prince disciples like Twin Shadow. Nutzman is part of the expansive clique that helped his Upper Midwestern neighbor Justin Vernon create the new Bon Iver LP, and his own debut album NEON BROWN is out this month on 4AD. He’s also on tour with Tame Impala right now, and his 2017 track “Waves” inspired the hook on Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts opener “Feel The Love” after Vernon played it at one of Kanye’s songwriting camps. A lot of powerful people seem bought in.

Nutzman has been rolling out singles from NEON BROWN for a few months, and given the increasing noise around the project, now seems like a good time to check in. Today’s new song “KURT KOBAIN” is a popping, echo-laden, melancholy ’80s funk banger bolstered by a black-and-white video by Kron. Watch it below, where you can also check out prior singles “WINE GREEN” and “CONFETTI.”

TOUR DATES:

08/19 – New York, NY @ SONOS Store ^

08/20 – New York, NY @ The Ace Hotel ^

08/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

08/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center *

08/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

08/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

09/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

11/03 – Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus

11/05 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cinetol

11/06 – London, UK @ Corsica Studios

11/09 – Reykjavik, Iceland @ Iceland Airwaves

11/10 – Kortrijk, Belgium @ Sonic City Festival

11/07 – Paris, France @ Badaboum

^ special non-performance event

* w/ Tame Impala

NEON BROWN is out 8/30 on 4AD. Pre-order it here.