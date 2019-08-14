Vivian Girls – “Something To Do” Video

It’s been eight years since the release of 2011’s Share The Joy, the most recent album from Vivian Girls. Last month, the band announced they’d be releasing a reunion album called Memory and going on tour this fall. Along with the announcement, the New York-bred trio shared a brand new song from that upcoming LP called “Sick,” and today we get to hear their second single “Something To Do.”

This track feels like a clashing, fuzzy daydream of blissed-out noise. Amidst the tumult, a hazy choir of voices intones: “We went to the beach and you took my hand/ And the stars shined so bright as we walked in the sand/ But these are the things you don’t understand.” Shot through a vintage filter with light leaks galore, the song’s Jason Lester-directed video has got that dazed LA feel to it. The video features shots of band members Cassie Ramone, Katy Goodman, and Ali Koehler all quite literally looking for something to do. After frantically searching throughout the city, the girls all find symbolically each other.

Watch the video for “Something To Do” below.

Memory is out 9/20 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.