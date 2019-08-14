The Hecks – “So 4 Real”

The Hecks released their debut self-titled back in 2016, and they’ve been working on their forthcoming sophomore album ever since. After recording the first version of the new LP in 2017, they recruited a new member and keyboardist Jeff Graupner and reworked the material. Today, the Chicago band announce My Star⁠ and share its lead single.

“So 4 Real” is built around a jangly, melodic guitar and sweet, lo-fi vocals, switching between daydreamy and disjointed. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://thehecksdotcom.bandcamp.com/album/my-star" target="_blank">My Star by The Hecks</a>

TRACKLIST

01 “Zipper”

02 “Chopper”

03 “Flash”

04 “Heat Wave”

05 “Chinatown”

06 “The Fool”

07 “So 4 Real”

08 “The King Is Close”

09 “Josef Josef”

10 “My Star”

My Star is out 10/11 via Trouble In Mind Records. Pre-order it here.