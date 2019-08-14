The Hecks – “So 4 Real”

The Hecks released their debut self-titled back in 2016, and they’ve been working on their forthcoming sophomore album ever since. After recording the first version of the new LP in 2017, they recruited a new member and keyboardist Jeff Graupner and reworked the material. Today, the Chicago band announce My Star and share its lead single.
“So 4 Real” is built around a jangly, melodic guitar and sweet, lo-fi vocals, switching between daydreamy and disjointed. Listen to it below.
TRACKLIST
01 “Zipper”
02 “Chopper”
03 “Flash”
04 “Heat Wave”
05 “Chinatown”
06 “The Fool”
07 “So 4 Real”
08 “The King Is Close”
09 “Josef Josef”
10 “My Star”
My Star is out 10/11 via Trouble In Mind Records. Pre-order it here.