The Hecks – “So 4 Real”

The Hecks released their debut self-titled back in 2016, and they’ve been working on their forthcoming sophomore album ever since. After recording the first version of the new LP in 2017, they recruited a new member and keyboardist Jeff Graupner and reworked the material. Today, the Chicago band announce My Star⁠ and share its lead single.

“So 4 Real” is built around a jangly, melodic guitar and sweet, lo-fi vocals, switching between daydreamy and disjointed. Listen to it below.

My Star by The Hecks

TRACKLIST

01 “Zipper”

02 “Chopper”

03 “Flash”

04 “Heat Wave”

05 “Chinatown”

06 “The Fool”

07 “So 4 Real”

08 “The King Is Close”

09 “Josef Josef”

10 “My Star”

My Star is out 10/11 via Trouble In Mind Records. Pre-order it here.