For more than 20 years, Aaron Bedard was the hulking, commanding figure at the front of the Boston hardcore institution Bane. If you spent any time going to hardcore shows between 1995 and 2006, then you probably got used to seeing Bedard passionately fuming about the state of the scene while hundreds of kids readied themselves for another round of spinkicks. But Bane played their final show in 2016, and now Bedard is back, leading a new band called Antagonize.

Antagonize formed last year, and they released a demo and a promo tape. Today, Antagonize have dropped their first full EP, a punishing eight-song monster called Slip Death. The demo finds Antagonize sounding a whole lot like Bane, but with that band’s melodic tendencies and brickwalled crunch stripped away, replaced with the primal and rickety fury of the late-’80s hardcore that always informed what Bane did. Bedard remains a hell of a hardcore vocalist, loud and passionate and intimidating. Stream the EP below.

<a href="http://antagonizehc.bandcamp.com/album/slip-death" target="_blank">Slip Death by Antagonize</a>

Slip Death is out now on Triple B Records.