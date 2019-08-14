Sleater-Kinney – “Broken” Live Video

Sleater-Kinney’s new album, The Center Won’t Hold, is coming out at the end of this week. We’ve heard a handful singles from it so far: “Hurry On Home, “The Future Is Here,” “Can I Go One,” and the title track.

Today, the band’s remaining two members Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker have uploaded a live version of the album’s closing track, “Broken,” to their YouTube channel. It’s just Brownstein on piano and Tucker singing. Check it out below.

In other Sleater-Kinney news, their former drummer Janet Weiss is recovering from a recent car accident where she broke her right leg and left collarbone. Weiss posted about it on her social media accounts, and had to cancel the upcoming Quasi tour that she announced shortly after leaving Sleater-Kinney.

The Center Won’t Hold is out 8/16 via Mom+Pop.