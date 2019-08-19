One of last year’s best rap albums was Paraffin, the nervous and heady bugout from Armand Hammer, the duo of longtime underground rappers Elucid and billy woods. And indeed, last year was a big one for Elucid, the Brooklyn rapper and producer. Besides Paraffin, Elucid released two solo albums, Shit Don’t Rhyme No More and No Edge Ups In Uganda. And then there was the self-titled album from Nostrum Grocers, the team of Elucid and Milo. Today, Elucid has returned with another solo album, and it’s a real trip.

Without any advance notice, Elucid has now released the new full-length Every Egg I Cracked Today Was Double Yoked on Bandcamp. In the Bandcamp description, he calls it “a collection of meditations written and produced by E L U C I D composed in 2019 while floating between various hotels, airport terminals and bedroom closets with laptop mics and iphone recordings.” It’s more a showcase for his production than his rapping. Of the album’s nine tracks, only a few feature any rapping at all. Most of the music is broken, disorienting, and instrumental — music that evokes derailed chains of thought and trauma-induced fugue states. In the album, we hear bits of boom-bap alongside jazz, industrial, ambient music, and apocalyptic newscasts, all put into a blender together. Stream the album below.

<a href="http://elucid.bandcamp.com/album/every-egg-i-cracked-today-was-double-yolked" target="_blank">Every Egg I Cracked Today Was Double Yolked by E L U C I D</a>

Every Egg I Cracked Today Was Double Yoked is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp. Meanwhile, here’s your regularly scheduled reminder that Hiding Places the album that Elucid’s Armand Hammer partner billy woods recorded with producer Kenny Segal, might be the best rap album of 2019.