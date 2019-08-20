The Menzingers are releasing a new album, Hello Exile, this fall. The Philadelphia-based band announced it with lead single “Anna” last month and today they’re back with another song, the aptly-named “America (You’re Freaking Me Out),” which is a fired-up examination of how the country got where it is now and where it might be going.

“Oh, ain’t it a shame what we choose to ignore/ What kind of monsters did our parents vote for?” Greg Barnett asks on the track, building up to the kicker: “America, you’re freaking me out/ With all my anger I shout/ Can’t you recognize truth from clever lies?”

The song’s very amusing music video, which was directed by Rob McConnaughy, starts off with two guys having a beer in their backyard when an alien crash lands and sets off on their own journey of self-discovery and disillusionment.

Watch and listen below.

Hello Exile is out 10/4 on Epitaph.