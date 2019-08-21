FITTED – “Training Pit Bulls For The Navy”

FITTED weren’t really supposed to be a band. They were supposed to be a one-off collaboration — a few punk-rock legends joining forces for one rehearsal and one performance at Wire’s DRILL festival in Los Angeles. But now, two years after Wire members Graham Lewis and Matthew Sims first teamed up with Minutemen’s Mike Watt and Fearless Leader drummer Bob Lee, FITTED are back to give us a whole debut album.

That album, First Fits, is coming out in November. Lewis and Watt trade off lead vocal duties over the course of the LP’s six tracks and 38 minutes. And today, FITTED are sharing “Training Pit Bulls For The Navy,” a noisy, off-kilter beast of a lead single that somehow sounds both locked-in and unhinged. Listen to it and check out the rest of First Fits’ tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Plug In The Jug”

02 “Training Pit Bulls For The Navy”

03 “The Legend Of Lydmar Lucia”

04 “Magically Blessed”

05 “The Chunk That Got Chewed”

06 “The First Fit”

First Fits is out 11/8 via ORG Music. Pre-order it here.