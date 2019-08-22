Louisville singer-songwriter Joan Shelley is gearing up to release her new album, Like The River Loves The Sea, at the end of the month. It will be her seventh since 2010, not even counting the releases with her Maiden Radio band. So far, we’ve heard the hardy lead single “Coming Down For You” and the lush and wistful “Cycle.” Today, she shares “The Fading,” along with its accompanying music video. The song is bucolic and delicate like a lullaby, featuring harmonies from Bonnie “Prince” Billy.

Of “The Fading,” Shelley says:

[It] has to do with that moment when something breaks down: a river jumping the bank and causing a flood, a car breaking down, or a romantic breakup. If you can get through it, it is a precious moment. To stop and look around at the world, to see when a pattern hasn’t been working or no longer works. It’s a chance to change gears but also a chance to simply see. Look around a little.

Listen to “The Fading” and watch its music video below.

Like The River Loves The Sea is out 8/30 on No Quarter.