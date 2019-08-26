For the past few years, the South Central Los Angeles rapper G Perico has been building a name for himself by making crispy, classic-style West Coast pimp-rap, delivering his lyrics with a haughty, imperious flair and rocking some truly impressive curls. And it would appear that he has now made some impressive connections in the process. Perico has just joined the roster at Jay-Z’s Roc Nation imprint. And on Friday, Perico followed up last year’s Guess What? EP and 2017’s 2 Tha Left album with a new project called Ten-Eight.

The new project — I guess you’d call it a mixtape, though it’s really short enough to be an EP — is clearly intended merely to be the appetizer before whatever Perico does next. And apparently, Perico is now working on an album with executive producer Terrace Martin, which sounds potentially incredible. Ten-Eight, meanwhile, is a low-key and satisfying affair, and it’s got guest appearances from Sonny Digital and from LA rap peers AzChike and Bucho.

Perico and Sonny Digital also have a new video for their collab “Big Raccs,” in which beautiful women rob dudes. Below, watch the “Big Raccs” video and stream Ten-Eight.

Ten-Eight is out now on Roc Nation.