Stream G Perico 2 Tha Left

Earlier this year, the diamond-hard South Central Los Angeles rapper G Perico released All Blue, his official debut and one of the best rap albums of the year. He didn’t waste any time following it up. Today, Perico has released the new album 2 Tha Left, another LP full of efficient trunk-rattlers and deeply felt tough-talk. The new album features appearances from many of Perico’s peers, including Curren$y, Mozzy, AD, and Nef The Pharaoh, and we’ve posted the early tracks “Amerikkka,” “Affiliated,” and “Everybody.” Right now, you can stream the whole thing below.

2 Tha Left is out now on So Way Out/Priority.