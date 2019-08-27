White Reaper – “1F” Video

Since the release of 2017’s The World’s Best American Band, White Reaper have stayed busy touring the globe and making their case for that title. Since announcing they’d signed to Elektra earlier this year, the Kentucky rockers have shared two new songs, “Might Be Right” and “Real Long Time.” Those tracks felt like the beginning of a new era for White Reaper, and now we have some details to share on this new direction. Today, they’re announcing a new album called You Deserve Love, and sharing the video for another single called “1F.”

In a statement to Paste, singer-guitarist Tony Esposito explained that the album name was plucked from a list of titles generated by bassist Sam Wilkerson. White Reaper’s members read them aloud at a bar and this one immediately resonated. “I think it’s cool, because it’s true for everybody,” Esposito said. “I think it’s what everybody needs to hear.”

Recorded with Jay Joyce in Nashville, Tennessee, You Deserve Love seemingly finds the Kentucky rockers refining their craft yet again, avoiding the stagnancy that their nostalgic ’70s sound might suggest. Even though we have to wait until October to hear the rest of the album, these tracks illustrate a more keyed-up version of White Reaper — quite literally given the abundance of synths on “1F.” It opens up with a bell tolling, and splits right into a jaunty key melody backed by raucous guitars.

Below, watch the “1F” video, directed by Mason Mercer.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Headwind”

02 “Real Long Time”

03 “Saturday”

04 “1F”

05 “Hard Luck”

06 “Raw”

07 “Might Be Right”

08 “Eggplant”

09 “Ring”

10 “You Deserve Love”

You Deserve Love is out 10/18 via Elektra Records. Pre-order it here.