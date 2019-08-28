A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” Video

Other than the folks in Midsommar, not many people had a worse visit to Sweden this summer than A$AP Rocky. The Harlem rap mainstay and members of his entourage were arrested in early July for beating up a man who’d been following them on the street, which led to a heavily publicized imprisonment, a contentious trial, significant US government lobbying including numerous tweets from President Trump, and a guilty verdict that ultimately did not result in jail time.

Now that the legal circus has concluded, Rocky is back to releasing music. Yesterday he teased a new song called “Babushka Boi,” named for the Russian headscarves Rocky has taken a liking to. Today that song and its video are out. Although Rocky has been apparently working on “Babushka Boi” since long before his whole Sweden ordeal, director Nadia Lee Cohen’s video, if not commenting on the situation, certainly overlaps with it. The clip begins with Rocky and his friends in old-timey prison garb busting out of the pen, going on a crime spree, and facing off with cartoonishly villainous police officers.

“Babushka Boi” is Rocky’s second single since last year’s Testing album, following the Tame Impala collab “Sundress.” Watch below.