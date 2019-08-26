Watch A Trailer For A$AP Rocky’s “Babushka Boi”

Late last year, A$AP Rocky started to talk about babushkas a lot and inexplicably started to wear the headscarfs during his public appearances. At a show in January, the rapper debuted a snippet of a new babushka-related song, and it all seemed to be leading up to new material as a follow-up to 2018’s Testing. Naturally, all of that was put on hold when Rocky was arrested this summer in Sweden and detained until he was found guilty of assault just a couple weeks ago.

Now that he’s back in the United States, though, it appears he’s picking up the promotional trail where it left off. Rocky has just uploaded a trailer for something called “Babushka Boi,” which is apparently “coming soon.” The trailer opens with the question “Why does this black boy wear a babushka?” and proceeds into a series of surrealistic images with Russian subtitles and a clip of new music.

Check it out below.