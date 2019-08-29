Slump – “Throbbing Reverberation”

The Richmond, Virginia band Slump come from the DIY hardcore circuit, but they play a more spaced-out, sludgy, psychedelic version of the genre than most of their peers. They’ve got a cool sound, somewhere between Hawkwind and hardcore. It’s still loud and heavy and fast and intense, but there’s also a certain playfulness and a willingness to stretch out. Slump would’ve gone over great on the ’90s underground, but we’ve got them here now, so we should appreciate them.

Up until now, Slump have only put out a couple of records: A self-titled 7″ in 2016, a split EP with fellow Virginia punk space-cases True Body in 2017. But next month, Slump will release their full-length debut Flashbacks From Black Dust Country. It’s the kind of album that has songs called “Desire Death Drifter” and “(Do The) Sonic Sprawl,” which should give you some idea what you’re getting into here. They’ve just shared the song “Throbbing Reverberation.” It’s a three-minute jam — long for hardcore, short for Slump — and it’s an absolute crusher. Listen below.

<a href="http://slumpva.bandcamp.com/album/flashbacks-from-black-dust-country" target="_blank">Flashbacks from Black Dust Country by slump</a>

Flashbacks From Black Dust Country is out 9/26, and you can get it at Bandcamp.