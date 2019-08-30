Today Is Officially Whitney Day In Chicago

Today, Chicago-based “country-soul” duo Whitney are sharing their sophomore album, Forever Turned Around. It’s a lovely soft-rocking yet soulful magnum opus, and we’ve already heard four illustrious singles from it: “Giving Up,” a reworked version of album closer “Forever Turned Around,” “Valleys (My Love),” and most recently “Used To Be Lonely.” Earlier this week, the band also stopped by SiriusXMU’s studios to perform a few of those songs, as well as a cover of Labi Siffre’s “Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying.”

Headed up by vocalist and drummer Julien Ehrlich and guitarist Max Kakacek, Whitney have become a fixture within the Chi-town music scene. They’re being honored today for their contributions to the scene by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who has proclaimed today to be Whitney Day in Chicago. Here’s the full proclamation, which is honestly quite sweet:

On August 30, 2019 Whitney will release their much anticipated second album, Forever Turned Around, which focuses on themes of relationships, loneliness, and the bonds and love between friends, and will celebrate the release with events around Chicago: NOW, THEREFORE, I, LORI E. LIGHTFOOT, MAYOR OF THE CITY OF CHICAGO, do hereby proclaim August 30, 2019 to be WHITNEY DAY IN CHICAGO in recognition of this hometown band and urge all residents to support and enjoy the extraordinary talents of Whitney.

There’s a full itinerary of events scheduled around the city, including a radio appearance, a lunch at Parson’s Chicken and Fish, and an in-store performance and signing at Shuga Records. The celebration will wrap with an indoor/outdoor block party at Bungalow by Middle Brow. Bungalow will be selling a special Whitney beer, and a portion of the proceeds from beer purchases will go to charities selected by Ehrlich and Kakacek. So if you’re in the area, head down to Bungalow and drink for a good cause! You can find the full schedule below.

Forever Turned Around is out now via Secretly Canadian.