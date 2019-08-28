Whitney are gearing up to release their sophomore album, Forever Turned Around, at the end of this week. So far, we’ve heard four glorious singles— “Used To Be Lonely,” “Giving Up,” “Forever Turned Around,” and “Valleys (My Love).” Today, the Chicago indie band stopped by SiriusXMU Sessions to perform a few of those songs, as well as a cover of Labi Siffre’s “Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying.”

While recording their forthcoming album, the duo frequently listened to Siffre’s 1972 album Crying Laughing Loving Lying. “That song specifically [the title track] is super powerful. We would hear that in the music at times,” Julien Ehrlich told the 405 yesterday. “As far as other inspiration, it’s pretty dorky to say but this is a very personal record, we were just looking inward for inspiration.”

Watch Whitney cover Labi Siffre below.