Watch Benny Blanco & Juice WRLD’s “Graduation” Video Featuring Many Young Hollywood Stars

Producer Benny Blanco has teamed up with popular and questionable rapper Juice WRLD for a new song called “Graduation.” It samples Vitamin C’s “Graduation (Friends Forever),” which makes it partly a nostalgia grab, but its accompanying music video — which was directed by Jake Schreier — features a who’s who of young, up-and-coming Hollywood stars all with varying levels of fame.

The video is structured like the end credits of a high school movie, in order to squeeze in as many cameos as possible. It begins with a conversation between Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit, music) and Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu) before heading into the slideshow, which includes Kaitlyn Dever, Noah Cyrus, Nat Wolff, Ross Butler, Maddie Ziegler, Dove Cameron, Olivia Munn, Austin Abrams, Tommy Dorfman, Peyton List, and many more. Lil Dicky plays their high school principal. As all the captions go on, you realize there’s a post-apocalyptic bent, with Steinfeld’s character as the savior in something called the Robotic War.

It makes me feel 100 years old! Watch and listen below.