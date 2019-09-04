Stream IDK’s Guest-Heavy Debut Album Is He Real?

Maryland rapper IDK, fka Jay IDK, has just released his debut album Is He Real? This is likely a noteworthy development for you regardless of your prior experience with IDK — whose name stands for Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge — because he has recruited some extremely noteworthy collaborators for the project. James Blake, Pusha-T, DMX, Burna Boy, GLC, and Tyler, The Creator feature on Is He Real?, and if you believe IDK, it would’ve had Frank Ocean too if his appearance could’ve been cleared in time.

The bad news is that IDK has followed the example of Travis Scott and 21 Savage and has not credited any of the features on his album, so you have to listen through and figure out whose voice is where — that, or refer to Genius. (For reference, DMX is on “The E In Blue,” Pusha and J.I.D are on “Porno,” Tyler’s on “I Do Me… You Do You,” Burna Boy’s on “December,” GLC appears on “No Cable,” and James Blake shows up on “Michael What TF.”)

The good news is that IDK is an entertaining presence on the mic, a punchline-obsessed stylist who has not only adopted early Kanye West’s vocal tics and charmingly clunky pop culture references (check the Steve Urkel/Stefan Urquelle reference on “No Cable”) but also his gleeful fondness for pushing his listeners’ buttons. Speaking of deities, the “he” in Is He Real? apparently refers to God, whose existence or lack thereof is a subject of much debate throughout the album’s lyrics, interludes, and a cover photo that references the same biblical passages about judgment that inspired Cake’s “Sheep Go To Heaven.”

Is He Real? is out now on Clue/Warner Brothers.