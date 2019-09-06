The Comet Is Coming – “Lifeforce Part II”

English band the Comet Is Coming released their sophomore album, Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery, back in March, and we highlighted it in our monthly Ugly Beauty column that focuses on jazz artists. Today, they’ve announced that they’re releasing a companion piece to the album at the end of the month, a six-song collection called The Afterlife.

“The Afterlife has been a topic of deep consideration and of the keys to spiritual mythology around the world for millennia,” the band’s keyboardist, who goes by Danalogue, said in a press statement. “The two records can be seen as companions, that cannot exist without each other, like day and night, light and dark, creation and destruction. They were made together, at the same time, and have always been intended to be experienced together.”

Today, the band are sharing a track from the companion album, “Lifeforce Part II.” Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “All That Matters Is The Moments” (Feat. Joshua Idehen”

02 “The Softness Of The Present”

03 “The Afterlife”

04 “Lifeforce Part I”

05 “Lifeforce Part II”

06 “The Seven Planetary Heavens”

The Afterlife is out 9/27 via Impulse! Records.