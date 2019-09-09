Saintseneca – “In A Van”

Matt Foley, you may recall, was a recurring Saturday Night Live character portrayed by the late, great Chris Farley. If you do remember Foley, you remember that he was a motivational speaker who lived in a VAN down by the RIVER. The gag truly never got old. R.I.P. to the legend.

Zac Little remembers. Little, the driving force behind Columbus folk-rockers Saintseneca, was revisiting old Farley sketches with friends recently and was so inspired that he decided to write a song. “Strange where the muse can take you,” Little says in a press release. “I followed obediently, but I never would have guessed I’d find inspiration in old Chris Farley skits.”

He continues:

I was revisiting his “Best Of” with some buds for the first time in well over a decade. This collection was a fixture of goofy-ness growing up, but it felt like a revelation that night. It was a strangely emotional experience. The gauzy ’90s TV sheen, the feathery haircuts, a couple cringe-y jokes that didn’t age well. But I saw his talent and craft shine through, in a way I had never quite noticed before. It was amazing, funny, and a little sad – knowing the end while witnessing the best all at once. What a weird nostalgia trip to fall into some 25 years later — all tangled up with life and memory — the same old thing, accumulating new meaning with time. I felt old. I felt like a kid.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/17 – Washington DC @ Comet Ping Pong

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

09/20 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

09/21 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

09/28 – Columbus, OH @ Land Grant Brewing

10/11 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl

10/13 – Lawrence, KS @ White School House

10/15 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

10/17 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

10/18 – Pendleton, OR @ Great Pacific

10/19 – Yakima, WA @ Single Hill Brewing

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

10/22 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

10/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Momo Sacramento

10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Café Du Nord

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar

10/28 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

“In A Van” is out now on Anti.