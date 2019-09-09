Dean Blunt & Panda Bear Team For New Songs “In Plain Sight” & “Moments”

Way back in January, lo-fi iconoclast Dean Blunt starred in the video for “Token,” a single from Panda Bear’s highly underrated Buoys. This past weekend, Blunt was once again involved with ushering new Noah Lennox music into the world.

As reader Jordan Randall points out, Blunt released a new mixtape called ZUSHI! on Friday via NTS. In addition to contributions from figures such as A$AP Rocky, Mica Levi, and Sauce Walka, it also contains two brand new Panda Bear collabs called “In Plain Sight” and “Moments.” The tracks push even farther into the stripped-down, tripped-out aesthetic Lennox explored on Buoys, presenting his voice largely unvarnished against a spare instrumental backdrop. These songs largely forgo the album’s dub elements, resulting in some of the most direct and plainspoken music in his catalog.

Hear both songs below.

Blunt’s full Zushi! project can be streamed here.

This article originally referred to “In Plain Sight” and “Moments” as Panda Bear songs rather than Blunt songs featuring Panda Bear. We regret the error.