Erstwhile Sonic Youth co-leader Thurston Moore has announced a trio of new 7-inch singles. “Pollination,” “Spring Swells,” and “Three Graces” will all be released in November on Moore’s Daydream Library Series label. The A-sides are excerpts from the Thurston Moore Group’s live performances this year mixed by experimental composer Wobbly, and the B-side to each is a cover of New Order’s 1983 Power, Corruption & Lies track “Leave Me Alone” recorded in Bernard Sumner and Peter Hook’s Salford hometown. Listen to that and compare it to the original below.

Pre-order “Pollination,” “Spring Swells,” and “Three Graces” are out 11/8 via Daydream Library Series. Pre-order them here, here, and here.