Wynonna Judd & Cass McCombs Form Duo The Frothy Pit, Share New Song “The Child”

In a surprising and satisfying turn of events, country music legend Wynonna Judd signed to punk-Americana label Anti Records earlier this year. Today she releases her first song for the label. Judd wrote “The Child” with her Anti label-mate Cass McCombs, with whom she’s formed a new band called the Frothy Pit. The two of them will perform together under that name this Thursday, 9/12, at Anti’s Americanafest showcase in Nashville. “The Child,” however, is being released as a Wynonna song.

In a press release, McCombs says, “Like many people, I grew up listening to the Judds. Needless to say, it’s been a real honor to collaborate with Wynonna, co-writing ‘The Child’ together and stepping into the uncharted terrain of the Frothy Pit.” McCombs’ own new album Tip Of The Sphere came out on Anti earlier this year. It’s unclear whether the Frothy Pit’s set will include McCombs material, old Judd hits, new music, or what.

Judd also has a bunch of shows coming up with her band the Wynonna & The Big Noise. And in October she and husband Michael Scott “Cactus” Moser will do a residency at New York’s Carlyle Hotel dubbed “Wynonna And Cactus: Party Of Two.” Check out those dates and hear “The Child” below.

