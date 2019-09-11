Wynonna Judd & Cass McCombs Form Duo The Frothy Pit, Share New Song “The Child”

In a surprising and satisfying turn of events, country music legend Wynonna Judd signed to punk-Americana label Anti Records earlier this year. Today she releases her first song for the label. Judd wrote “The Child” with her Anti label-mate Cass McCombs, with whom she’s formed a new band called the Frothy Pit. The two of them will perform together under that name this Thursday, 9/12, at Anti’s Americanafest showcase in Nashville. “The Child,” however, is being released as a Wynonna song.
In a press release, McCombs says, “Like many people, I grew up listening to the Judds. Needless to say, it’s been a real honor to collaborate with Wynonna, co-writing ‘The Child’ together and stepping into the uncharted terrain of the Frothy Pit.” McCombs’ own new album Tip Of The Sphere came out on Anti earlier this year. It’s unclear whether the Frothy Pit’s set will include McCombs material, old Judd hits, new music, or what.
Judd also has a bunch of shows coming up with her band the Wynonna & The Big Noise. And in October she and husband Michael Scott “Cactus” Moser will do a residency at New York’s Carlyle Hotel dubbed “Wynonna And Cactus: Party Of Two.” Check out those dates and hear “The Child” below.
TOUR DATES:
09/14 – Midway, KY @ Equus Run Vineyards Amphitheater
09/15 – Van Wert, OH @ Niswonger Performing Arts Center
09/19 – Maryville, TN @ Clayton Center For The Arts
09/20 – Henderson, KY @ Preston Arts Center
09/21 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
09/22 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival
09/26 – Easton, MD @ Avalon Theatre
09/27 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
09/28 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
09/29 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
10/02 – Cohoes, NY @ Cohoes Music Hall
10/03 – Rutland, VT @ Paramount Theatre
10/04 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak
10/05 – Woonsocket, RI @ Stadium Theatre
10/11 – Mahnomen, MN @ Shooting Star Casino
10/15 – 10/19 – New York, NY @ Carlyle Hotel (“Wynonna And Cactus: Party Of Two” Residency)
10/24 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
10/25 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
10/26 – Immokalee, FL @ Seminole Casino
10/27 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
11/15 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center
11/16 – Lebanon, OH @ Miami Valley Gaming
11/29 – Marietta, OH @ Peoples Bank Theatre
12/04 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall
12/05 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall
12/06 – Arlington, TX @ Arlington Music Hall
12/07 – Waco, TX @ Waco Hippodrome Theatre
12/08 – The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe
12/11 – Lincoln, NE @ Rococo Theatre
12/12 – Mystic Lake, MN @ Mystic Showroom
12/13 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
12/20 – Walhalla, SC @ Walhalla Performing Arts Center
12/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse