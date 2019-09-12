Swervedriver – “I Think I’m Going To Feel Better” (Gene Clark Cover) & “Reflections” (The Supremes Cover)
Swervedriver have been steadily increasing their output since the end of their decade-long break-up. The ’90s British shoegaze band got back together four years ago, and with quite a bang. For example, remember when frontman Adam Franklin “decked” the Libertines’ Pete Doherty in Hong Kong that same year? The band’s latest release was this past January’s Future Ruins. That served as a follow-up to their 2015 comeback album, I Wasn’t Born To Lose You .
Now, Swervedriver are sharing Reflections. It’s a double A-side EP featuring covers of “Reflections” by the the Supremes and “I Think I’m Going To Feel Better” by Gene Clark. The EP was originally released on this year’s Record Store Day back in April, as of now it’s available digitally. The band is also announcing a North American tour today that kicks off in October, and those dates can be found below.
Below, listen to Swervedriver’s versions of “Reflections” and “I Think I’m Going To Feel Better” and watch a video for the former.
TOUR DATES:
10/10 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dada
10/14 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell
10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
10/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/19 – Washington, D.C. @ Rock & Roll Hotel
10/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
10/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy
10/22 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
10/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents
10/24 – Boston, MA @ Sonia
10/27 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge (REACT)
10/30 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird
11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theatre
11/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragam Ballroom
Reflections is out now via Dangerbird Records.