Swervedriver have been steadily increasing their output since the end of their decade-long break-up. The ’90s British shoegaze band got back together four years ago, and with quite a bang. For example, remember when frontman Adam Franklin “decked” the Libertines’ Pete Doherty in Hong Kong that same year? The band’s latest release was this past January’s Future Ruins. That served as a follow-up to their 2015 comeback album, I Wasn’t Born To Lose You .

Now, Swervedriver are sharing Reflections. It’s a double A-side EP featuring covers of “Reflections” by the the Supremes and “I Think I’m Going To Feel Better” by Gene Clark. The EP was originally released on this year’s Record Store Day back in April, as of now it’s available digitally. The band is also announcing a North American tour today that kicks off in October, and those dates can be found below.

Below, listen to Swervedriver’s versions of “Reflections” and “I Think I’m Going To Feel Better” and watch a video for the former.

TOUR DATES:

10/10 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dada

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell

10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

10/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/19 – Washington, D.C. @ Rock & Roll Hotel

10/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

10/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

10/22 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

10/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents

10/24 – Boston, MA @ Sonia

10/27 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge (REACT)

10/30 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theatre

11/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragam Ballroom

Reflections is out now via Dangerbird Records.