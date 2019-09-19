Say Sue Me – “Your Book”

South Korean surf-rockers Say Sue Me have been on quite a roll the past two years. Last year, they released their sophomore album Where We Were Together, and just a week later followed it up with an exclusive Record Store Day covers EP called It’s Just A Short Walk! This year, the Busan-based band were nominated for five Korean Music Awards and took home two — which made them the second most nominated act of the year just after K-Pop sensation BTS. We heard from them this past February with the release of the gentle sway called “At The End Of The Road.”

Now Say Sue Me are back, and today we’re premiering their new song called “Your Book,” the A-side from an upcoming double single release. The B-side, “Good People,” will be available in two weeks. “Your Book” has a souped-up Yo La Tengo vibe, but transforms into an outright noise blaster on the second half. Between the layers of distortion and melodically perfected lyrics, there’s an element of nostalgia that ventures into shoegaze territory.

Here’s what Sumi Choi, who supplies vocals and rhythm guitar, had to say about the track:

Everyone has their own books, and stories grow day by day. Some write a very thin book of poetry and some write a very thick and complex philosophical book, and I thought of them placed on a shelf. These stories comfort us and nourish our souls, but sometimes we are overwhelmed by too many stories. I thought we should let others read our books, not just secret books. If someone else reads sad or fearful stories, we might forget them and become a little lighter. I know it’s not the best thing to forget, but if you take the burden off your mind, everything will be free. In verse one, we show our problem and I complain about it and in verse two, I was hurt by it, but in the end, we’ll be able to solve it together. It’s a very simple construct.

Check out “Your Book” below, where you’ll also find dates for their first North American tour, which kicks off this December.

<a href="http://saysueme.bandcamp.com/album/your-book-good-people" target="_blank">Your Book/Good People by Say Sue Me</a>

TOUR DATES:

12/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel

12/04 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House & Record Cafe

12/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

12/07 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub Upstairs

12/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

12/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Sunset

“Your Book” b/w “Good People” is out 10/4 via Damnably. Pre-order it here.