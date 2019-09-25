Just Mustard – “Seven” Video

Ireland-based experimental rockers Just Mustard are pushing the envelope when it comes to emotive sonics. The band — comprising vocalist Katie Ball, guitarists David Noonan and Mete Kalyon, bassist Rob Clarke, and drummer Shane Maguire — made quite an impression last year. They landed a nomination for the Choice Music Prize, which is basically the Irish equivalent to the UK’s Mercury Prize, for their 2018 debut full-length Wednesday. Earlier this year, the Dundalk quintet released a 12″ split vinyl with two tracks, “Frank” and “October,” which felt simultaneously dismantling and progressive. Today, they’re sharing another single called “Seven,” which is being shared along with a video.

This track also teeters on the verge of completely unnerved, as sawtooth-toned guitars and spectral vocals create a feeling of betwixt and between. Underlying this disparate directions is a steady rhythm section spearheaded by drums and pulsating bass. As the bipolar tones shift in and out of focus, Ball’s voice escalates into a range nearing shrill when the grounding drums drop off all of the sudden. This makes way for a march-paced percussion section that allows a chainsaw-like guitar solo to rip through the air.

The equally eerie accompanying visual was a directive collaboration between Ball and Noonan alongside Graham Patterson. Here’s what Ball had to say about the video:

We made the video for “Seven” with our friend Graham Patterson. Through the imagery we explored themes of perspective, perception and faith, taking inspiration from the lyrics. Most of the props in the video are things from my bedroom that we made into villains. We were interested in using mixed media in the storytelling so we included some paintings and made some stop motion animation too.

Check out the video for “Seven” below, where you’ll also find tour date’s for the band’s debut headlining tour.

TOUR DATES:

09/18-19 – Hamburg, Germany @ Reeperbahn

09/20 – Berlin @ Unterholz am Oberbaum Festival

09/21 – Paris @ Bastille Sounds Festival

10/10 – Edinburgh @ Sneaky Pete’s

10/11 – Liverpool, UK @ The Arts Club

10/12 – Manchester, UK @ Neighbourhood Festival

10/13 – Leeds, UK @ Live at Leeds ‘Ones To Watch’ – Brudenell Social Club,

10/14 – Birmingham, UK @ The Sunflower Lounge

10/15 – London, UK @ Sebright Arms,

10/16 – Brighton, UK @ The Prince Albert

10/18 – Cardiff, UK @ SWN Festival,

10/19 – Bristol, UK @ Simple Things Festival,

11/01 – Trim, IE @ Puca Festival

11/02 – London, UK @ Mirrors Festival, The Roundhouse

11/08 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

12/11 – Belfast, IE @ Voodoo

12/21 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

12/28 – Limerick, IE @ Dolans, The Kasbah

“Seven” is out now via Pizza Pizza Records.