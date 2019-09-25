Never Ending Game – “Puppet” & “God Forgives…”

Never Ending Game come from Detroit, and they make an absolutely unrelenting form of groove-driven beatdown hardcore. They remind me a bit of the parts on the Judgment Night soundtrack where the rappers are fighting to be heard over the guitar riffs and barking so hard that they’re almost, like, grunting. It’s fucking awesome.

Some of the members of Never Ending Game have been in bands like Freedom, True Love, and Detain. Last year, they came together and released their debut EP Welcome To The Never Ending Game. Next month, they’ll release their full-length debut Just Another Day, and they’ve shared two harder-than-fuck songs, “Puppet” and “God Forgives…” Both of them will make you feel like you need to brush smashed-cinderblock dust from your hair. And after the absolutely nasty mosh-part breakdown from “God Forgives…,” you get a quick sample of Robert De Niro in Cop Land, so that’s another good thing. Listen to both tracks below.

<a href="http://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/just-another-day" target="_blank">Just Another Day by Never Ending Game</a>

Just Another Day is out 10/11 on Triple B Records. Also worth noting: Triple B are putting on what looks like a fucking amazing hardcore festival in Boston this December, and Never Ending Game are playing.