Cursive – “Marigolds”

Cursive are almost certainly up to something. Less than a year after returning from a prolonged absence with Vitriola, the veteran Omaha indie band have released their third song in as many weeks. The low-key intense “Marigolds” — which follows “Barricades” and “Black Hole Town” — weaves some electronic and orchestral elements into the band’s usual nervy guitar onslaught. In my opinion it’s the best of the bunch.

Three new songs in three weeks has to mean some kind of new Cursive release is coming up, right? Notably, the “Barricades” artwork was a plain black square, “Black Hole Town” added a white circular outline to the backdrop, and “Marigolds” has now built on that framework with a rectangle laid out across the circle. Hmmmmm.

Hear “Marigolds” below.