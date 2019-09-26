In 1970, the English studio-rock perfectionist Jeff Lynne started the orchestral, Beatle-esque band Electric Light Orchestra. In the decades that followed, Jeff Lynne has done a lot of things — the Traveling Wilburys, the production work for Roy Orbison and Tom Petty and the surviving Beatles, the constant appearances of “Mr. Blue Sky” in movie soundtracks. But along the way, Lynne has kept ELO going. And today, ELO — now formally known as Jeff Lynne’s ELO — have announced another album.

This fall, ELO — who joined the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017 and who toured North America last year — will follow up 2015’s Alone In The Universe with the new album From Out Of Nowhere. The album is pretty much an all-Jeff Lynne show. It features Lynne on guitar, bass, drums, keyboard, piano, keyboard, and vibraphone. Lynne also sings lead and layers up his own harmony vocals.

Lynne has shared first single “From Out Of Nowhere,” which is sadly not a Faith No More cover. Instead, it’s a juicy, catchy three-minute power-pop jam with big hooks, towering guitars, and some slight touches of vocoder. Below, listen to the song and check out the album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “From Out of Nowhere”

02 “Help Yourself”

03 “All My Love”

04 “Down Came The Rain”

05 “Losing You”

06 “One More Time”

07 “Sci-Fi Woman”

08 “Goin’ Out On Me”

09 “Time Of Our Life”

10 “Songbird”

From Out Of Nowhere is out 11/1 on Columbia.