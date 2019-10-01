Liza Anne – “Devotion” Video

“Gonna try because I need to/ Be the woman who doesn’t need you/ Be the woman on the train all to herself.” So begins Liza Anne’s new single “Devotion.” The Nashville pop-rocker’s first new original song since last year’s impressive debut Fine But Dying finds her adding to the lineage of anthems about committing to love yourself. As the track builds to synth-engulfed bombast, she cries out, “I’ll do anything for her now, she’s my longest love!”

In a press release, she elaborates:

Helping people validate and feel seen in their pain has been important, but it’s just the first part. I feel like if I’m giving people this door into feeling their pain, I also have a responsibility to hold a mirror up to their own power, as well. That’s the sum of what I’m trying to do with my music, both for my audience and myself.

Liza Anne performed “Devotion” when I saw her open for Kacey Musgraves earlier this year. At the time I wrote, “Liza Anne was clearly stoked to be opening for Kacey Musgraves; she told us as much, but so did all the excitement and nervous energy that translated into a gung-ho performance.” The studio version of “Devotion” captures all the energy that was in the room and then some. Hear it below.

“Devotion” is out now on Arts & Crafts.