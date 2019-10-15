Common Holly – “Crazy Ok” Video

Common Holly’s sophomore album, When I say to you Black Lightning, is out at the end of the week. The Montreal musician has shared a handful tracks already, including “Central Booking,” “Joshua Snakes,” and “Measured,” and today Brigitte Naggar is sharing one final single from the album, “Crazy Ok.”

Its central refrain of “Don’t leave me/ I’m crazy(,) ok” is a play on grammar — depending on your placement of comma, it’s either a plea for help or a belabored affirmation that everything’s fine, seriously. Either way, Naggar sells it, starting the song off gently picked and blasting it out at the end, a riotous noise that sounds like a tempest. It comes with a video directed by Max Taeuschel & Aaliyeh Afshar. Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

11/26 Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Poppolo

11/28 Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel

12/02 New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine

12/03 Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

12/04 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

12/05 Princeton, NJ @ Terrace Club

12/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Trans Pecos

12/08 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

12/10 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

12/11 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

12/12 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

12/13 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

12/16 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

12/17 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/18 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

12/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Echo (Early Show)

When I say to you Black Lightning is out 10/18 via Barsuk in the US, Dalliance Recordings in the UK/EU, Royal Mountain Records in Canada, Remote Control Records in Australia and New Zealand, and Solitaire Recordings everywhere else. Pre-order it here.