Upset – “Tried & True”

The last time we heard from Upset was back in 2015 when they released the ’76 EP, and today the Los Angeles-based band is back with news of a new self-titled album, out next month, and a fresh single, “Tried & True.” The band — which now is made up of Vivian Girls’ Ali Koehler, Hole’s Patty Schemel, Slutever’s Nicole Snyder, and Benny The Jet Rodriguez’s Lauren Freeman — are just as good as ever on their new track, a propulsive crackle of energy that solidifies around the chorus: “Slip a half under my tongue/ One half is never enough/ I feel it in my blood/ What a relief, a sweet release/ It’s tried and true.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Holy Basil”

02 “No Exit”

03 “Over My Head”

04 “Lucky Strikes Out”

05 “Brighton”

06 “The World Is Bigger Now”

07 “Degenerate”

08 “Tried & True”

09 “Mullet”

10 “Tony’s On The Pier”

Upset is out 11/22 via Lauren Records. Pre-order it here.