Lizzo has been accused of plagiarizing the “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch” line from her hit single “Truth Hurts,” which recently spent six weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart despite being released back in 2017.

The first accusation of plagiarism came in February 2018 from a Twitter user whose viral tweet from the previous year read “I did a DNA test and found out I’m 100% that bitch.” In a tweet around that time, Lizzo said that she had never seen the tweet but that she was inspired by a different meme for the song, one that read “I’m 100% that bitch,” which she claimed she saw while writing the song.

A new accusation of plagiarism was made last night by producers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, who took to their Instagram accounts to post a statement with a video that layers a demo that they apparently recorded in April 2017 called “Healthy,” comparing it to the version of “Truth Hurts” that is now everywhere.

The Raisens claims the line — melody, lyrics, and chords — came from an April 2017 writing session with them, Lizzo, Jesse Saint John, and Yves Rothman, while also acknowledging that they were inspired by a meme which was in turn inspired by the original tweet. (Jesse Saint John is credited as a writer on the track, alongside Lizzo, Ricky Reed, and Steven Cheung — none of the others have credits.)

“After reaching out to Ricky Reed and Lizzo’s team about fixing it, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out,” Raisen wrote in his statement. “We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% each but were shutdown every time.”

“Coming forward publicly to family, friends, artists, and colleagues seems to be the only way at this point in relieving some of our emotional distress caused by this,” he continued. “The last thing we want to do is throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure. If we believe in what she’s preaching, believing in ourselves & our own voices is something we thought she’d understand.”

Read the full statement and check out the comparison video below.