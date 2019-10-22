Hear Titanic Rising Tracks Reworked With Ariel Rechtshaid On Weyes Blood’s Rough Trade Session EP

Weyes Blood’s titanic achievement Titanic Rising is still one of the best albums of the year. And now, six months after its release, we’re getting to explore one more corner of its lush Laurel Canyon world with Weyes Blood’s new Rough Trade Session EP.

The Rough Trade Session, originally available as a bonus CD with the Rough Trade release of Titanic Rising, features warm, stripped-down alternate takes of album tracks “A Lot’s Gonna Change,” “Everyday,” “Something To Believe,” and “Wild Time” recorded with HAIM/Vampire Weekend producer Ariel Rechtshaid.

Weyes Blood’s international headlining “Something To Believe Tour” resumes in London on Friday. Following a UK tour and a string of European dates and festival appearances in November, she’ll head over to tour Australia. Check out her upcoming tour dates and stream the Rough Trade Session EP below.

<a href="http://weyesblood.bandcamp.com/album/rough-trade-session" target="_blank">Rough Trade Session by Weyes Blood</a>

TOUR DATES:

10/25 London, England @ Rough Trade East in-store (Solo)

10/26 Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory %

10/28 Glasgow, Scotland @ The Art School %

10/29 Manchester, England @ Club Academy %

10/30 London, England @ Electric Brixton %

11/01 Paris, France @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2019

11/02 Nantes, France @ SOY Festival

11/03 Bordeaux, France @ IBOAT %

11/05 Braga, Portugal @ GNRation %

11/06 Lisbon, Portugal @ ZDB @ B.Leza %

11/07 Madrid, Spain @ Sala 0 – Palacio de Prensa %

11/08 Benidorm, Spain @ Primavera Weekender

11/10 Vevey, Switzerland @ Rocking Chair %

11/11 Zürich, Switzerland @ Bogen F %

11/13 Berlin, Germany @ Bi Nuu %

11/14 Copenhagen, Denmark @ DR Koncerthuset Studie 2 %

11/15 Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan %

11/16 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Oceanen %

11/17 Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret %

11/19 Katowice, Poland @ Ars Cameralis Festival

02/25 Brisbane, Australia @ The Zoo

02/26 Melbourne, Australia @ Melbourne Recital Hall

02/28 Melbourne, Australia @ The Zoo $

02/29 Wollongong, Australia @ Farmer & The Owl Festival

03/03 Sydney, Australia @ The Factory

03/04 Hobart, Australia @ Odeon Theatre

03/07 Castlemaine, Australia @ Theatre Royal

03/08 Victoria, Australia @ Golden Plains Festival

% with Ana Roxane

$ with Julia Jacklin

The Rough Trade Session EP is out now via Sub Pop.