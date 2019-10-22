Hear Titanic Rising Tracks Reworked With Ariel Rechtshaid On Weyes Blood’s Rough Trade Session EP

Weyes Blood’s titanic achievement Titanic Rising is still one of the best albums of the year. And now, six months after its release, we’re getting to explore one more corner of its lush Laurel Canyon world with Weyes Blood’s new Rough Trade Session EP.
The Rough Trade Session, originally available as a bonus CD with the Rough Trade release of Titanic Rising, features warm, stripped-down alternate takes of album tracks “A Lot’s Gonna Change,” “Everyday,” “Something To Believe,” and “Wild Time” recorded with HAIM/Vampire Weekend producer Ariel Rechtshaid.
Weyes Blood’s international headlining “Something To Believe Tour” resumes in London on Friday. Following a UK tour and a string of European dates and festival appearances in November, she’ll head over to tour Australia. Check out her upcoming tour dates and stream the Rough Trade Session EP below.
TOUR DATES:
10/25 London, England @ Rough Trade East in-store (Solo)
10/26 Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory %
10/28 Glasgow, Scotland @ The Art School %
10/29 Manchester, England @ Club Academy %
10/30 London, England @ Electric Brixton %
11/01 Paris, France @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2019
11/02 Nantes, France @ SOY Festival
11/03 Bordeaux, France @ IBOAT %
11/05 Braga, Portugal @ GNRation %
11/06 Lisbon, Portugal @ ZDB @ B.Leza %
11/07 Madrid, Spain @ Sala 0 – Palacio de Prensa %
11/08 Benidorm, Spain @ Primavera Weekender
11/10 Vevey, Switzerland @ Rocking Chair %
11/11 Zürich, Switzerland @ Bogen F %
11/13 Berlin, Germany @ Bi Nuu %
11/14 Copenhagen, Denmark @ DR Koncerthuset Studie 2 %
11/15 Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan %
11/16 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Oceanen %
11/17 Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret %
11/19 Katowice, Poland @ Ars Cameralis Festival
02/25 Brisbane, Australia @ The Zoo
02/26 Melbourne, Australia @ Melbourne Recital Hall
02/28 Melbourne, Australia @ The Zoo $
02/29 Wollongong, Australia @ Farmer & The Owl Festival
03/03 Sydney, Australia @ The Factory
03/04 Hobart, Australia @ Odeon Theatre
03/07 Castlemaine, Australia @ Theatre Royal
03/08 Victoria, Australia @ Golden Plains Festival
% with Ana Roxane
$ with Julia Jacklin
The Rough Trade Session EP is out now via Sub Pop.