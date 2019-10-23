Andy Bell – “Plastic Bag”

Ride guitarist Andy Bell is releasing his debut solo single as part of the UK label Sonic Cathedral’s Singles Club series. The one-off 7″ “Plastic Bag” b/w “The Commune” is limited to 300 copies pressed on clear vinyl, and today, Bell has shared its A-side, the lovely synthetic lullaby “Plastic Bag.”

In addition to Andy Bell, the Sonic Cathedral Singles Club has featured tracks from Buffalo Postcard, Measured, Linda Guilala, Perfect Body, bdrmm, Topographies, and Tanukichan.

“Plastic Bag / The Commune” is Bell’s third release of the year following Ride’s new album This Is Not A Safe Place and the Dissident LP from his electronic side project GLOK. Listen to “Plastic Bag” below.