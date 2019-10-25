Galantis & Dolly Parton – “Faith” (Feat. Mr. Probz) Video

Here’s something odd: Galantis, the EDM-oriented Swedish production duo who we used to post about quite frequently, have released a song with Dolly Parton. Even weirder, joining the country music legend on the track is Mr. Probz, the Dutch rapper whose 2013 track “Waves” became an international hit when Robin Schulz remixed it. OK!

The song is called “Faith,” but it’s not a George Michael cover. It sounds like no other Dolly Parton song in history, hyper-processed and streaked with neon. There is a gospel choir, and Parton’s vocals are sometimes processed beyond recognition. Apparently it’s inspired by a John Hiatt lyric? There is also a music video, directed by Dano Cerny, in which Parton is a bus driver and the students on her bus do a big choreographed dance number. The bus is branded with Galantis logos, but it appears to be a schoolbus, so who knows what’s going on there. It’s from a new Galantis album called Church that’s out next year, which doesn’t appear to be an actual gospel album like Jesus Is King but is going all-in on religious imagery anyhow.

This is all a lot to process, and you can do so below.

Church is out next year on Big Beat/Atlantic.